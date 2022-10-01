CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66.

