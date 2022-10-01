CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

