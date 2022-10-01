CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.