CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,602,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

