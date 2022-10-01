Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average of $517.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

