Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average of $517.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

