Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

