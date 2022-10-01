Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CMMC stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$329.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.