Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its 200 day moving average is $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

