Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

AMP opened at $251.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

