Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 233 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

