Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.