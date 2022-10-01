Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

