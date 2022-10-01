Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

