Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

ES opened at $77.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

