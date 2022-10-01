Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$92.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.40 and a 12-month high of C$106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898 over the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

