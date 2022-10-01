Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.06.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
TSE:CP opened at C$92.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.40 and a 12-month high of C$106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898 over the last quarter.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.