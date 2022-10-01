Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded by TD Securities to Action List Buy

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$92.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.59.

CNQ stock opened at C$64.30 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$46.06 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,577.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

