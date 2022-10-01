Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $26.00. The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $759.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

