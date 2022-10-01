Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $53.08

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.