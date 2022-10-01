Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $78.55

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.