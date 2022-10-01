Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target at $142.20

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

