Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) PT at C$7.16

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

TSE CS opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.39.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

