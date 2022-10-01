Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$33.33

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.06.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,753. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $242,695 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.