Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $40.75

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.