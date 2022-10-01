Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $164.22

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

