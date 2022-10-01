Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €161.80 ($165.10) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €172.86 and its 200 day moving average is €190.56.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.