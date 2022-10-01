Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

