Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $226.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

