Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

