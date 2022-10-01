Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

