Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 148,633 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

