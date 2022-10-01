Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $62.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9,999.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 334,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 331,567 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

