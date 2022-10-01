Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $43.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

