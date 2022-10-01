Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,219 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.