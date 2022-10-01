Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.60. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

