Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

