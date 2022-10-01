Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,865 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

