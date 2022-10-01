Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

