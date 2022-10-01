Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,111 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $90.34 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

