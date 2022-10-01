Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.53.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.