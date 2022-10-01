Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

