Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 27,789 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

