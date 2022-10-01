Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $861,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.83.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
