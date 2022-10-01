Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $371,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

