Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 231,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

