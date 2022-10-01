Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

