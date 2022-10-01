Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.