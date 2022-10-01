Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

