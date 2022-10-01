Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target at $65.62

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

