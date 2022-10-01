Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Price Target at GBX 77.83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 872.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.68.

Assura Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Assura

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

